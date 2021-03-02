Oil prices rebound as US House passes huge stimulus bill

Oil prices rebounded more than $1 on Monday after the US House of Representatives passed a huge stimulus package, although a drop in China’s February factory activity growth capped gains. Brent crude futures for May rose $1.07, or 1.7%, to $65.49 per barrel by 0410 GMT. The April contract expired on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.01, or 1.6%, to $62.51 a barrel. Front-month prices for both contracts touched 13-month highs last week, slipping back on Friday along with wider financial markets following a bond rout amid inflation fears. “Oil prices are recovering this morning in line with most risk assets on the back of the US stimulus bill passing the House,” Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, wrote in a note on Monday.