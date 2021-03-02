UBL posts strong profits of over Rs 34 billion in 2020

UBL reported Profit After Tax of Rs. 20.9 billion for the financial year ended 2020, which was 9% higher than 2019. These results were delivered by the highly dedicated UBL team which has worked with the utmost discipline and perseverance despite the challenges from COVID-19. The Bank maintained strong payouts to shareholders, declaring dividends of Rs.14.7 billion for the year 2020 (Rs. 12.0 per share).The Bank’s capital position remains strong and provides a solid foundation to support future business expansion. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was measured at 24.4% as at December 31, 2020., an excess of 11.9% over the applicable minimum regulatory requirements.

UBL maintains one of the largest networks in Pakistan. The bank serves over 10 million customers nationwide, through its footprint of 1,356 branches, including 100 Islamic branches, 1,442 ATMs and over 35,000 ‘UBL Omni’ dukaans.The network is well supported by our innovative and transformative UBL Digital app serving over 1.5 million customers today.

Overall gross revenues stood at Rs. 92.1 billion for 2020, growing by 10% over 2019. The bank recorded a strong year on year growth of 21% in net markup income which stood at Rs. 75.0 billion for 2020. Non-markup income stood at Rs. 17.1 billion for 2020, down 21% compared with last year, lower mainly due to the COVID led slowdown in fee earnings. However non-mark up income picked up during the last quarter of the year, as business momentum is now returning to pre-COVID levels.

UBL’s asset base stood at over Rs. 2.0 trillion at Dec’20, growing by 8% over Dec’19. The domestic franchise remains the core of the UBL brand. Branch banking continued is strong momentum, with 17% growth in deposits which stood at Rs. 1.4 trillion. The bank added over 571,000 new to bank customers within current accounts, which enabled the domestic bank to record a 13% growth in average current deposits, which stood at Rs. 538 billion in 2020.