Anoushay Abbasi to host a comedy sketch show

After back to back critically acclaimed projects, a successful foray at singing, the multitalented Anoushay Abbasi, is now taken to sports hosting, as helms Pakistan’s first sports comedy sketch show, ‘Sports Paaltix’ on Pakistani first Digital Sports Platform, B Sports.

Anoushay Abbasi, alongside Khalid Butt and Faizan Najeeb, of the 4 Man Show fame, Sports Paaltix, talks about HBL PSL 6, with fun segments, interesting guests on show and cricket in their own unique way.

“Sports hosting is something new for me but given how Pakistan loves cricket, I was super excited to try it,” said Anoushay Abbasi. “Loving to shoot with this extremely talented team where I am getting to learn so much about the game.”

Along with ‘Sports Paaltix’ episodes that go up every day on B Sports, Anoshay Abbasi, can currently been seen on Prem Gali every Monday and Raqse Bismil every Friday.

Anoushay Abbasi has proven herself as one of the rising talent of the entertainment industry by her selection of unique roles garnering her rave reviews, dabbling in different genres and interesting characters. She has starred in some critically acclaimed dramas, including Behkawa, Meri Saheli Meri Humjoli, Tootey Huye Par, Pyaray Afzal, and Meray Pass Tum Ho.