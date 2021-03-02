‘Funny Boy’ among films contending for Oscars 2021

Pakistani-Canadian actor Ali Kazmi, who has worked in a number of local and international titles, is now an Oscar-contending actor, as shared by him on his Instagram.

The actor, who starred in Deepa Mehta’s Funny Boy, took to Instagram to share screenshots from The Hollywood Reporter and Variety that show the film in a list of 366 films that are eligible for the Best Picture nod at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Expressing elation for even making it this far, Kazmi wrote, “What an honour and what a list to be included in,” proceeding to point out that his name is listed right above Hollywood A-Listers.

“My name is right above Mathew McConaughey, so alright alright alright – my job is done,” he wrote.

Kazmi went on to thank the team behind the project, writing, “Funny Boy family what a journey it has been! Eternal thank you to the amazing creative forces, the superhuman cast and crew behind it, and thank you to The Academy for the recognition.”

Funny Boy, an adaptation of Shyam Selvadurai’s novel of the same name, also stars Arush Nand, Brandon Ingram, Nimmi Harasgama, Agam Darshi, Seema Biswas, Rehan Mudannayake, and Shivantha Wijesinha.

Kazmi is the only Pakistani actor in the cast – other cast members are from Srilanka, India, Canada, England, and the USA.