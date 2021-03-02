Celal Al praises drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’

Turkish star Celal Al, who portrays the role of Abdul Rehman in historical drama series ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul,’ praised Geo Entertainment’s record breaking drama series ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat.’

The drama series stars Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz in the pivotal roles.

The Khaani actor turned to Instagram and shared his adorable photo from the third episode of the drama to get feedback on it recently.

He wrote in the caption of the picture, “bring me feedback! #khudaaurmohabbat3”.

Giving his feedback, the Turkish actor commented, “Amazing Ma?allah #khudaarumohabbat3 ma?allah brother” along with clapping emoji.

Earlier, Feroze Khan extended gratitude to the fans for a ‘warm response’ to the drama series.

He turned to Twitter and thanked his fans as the third episode of Khuda Aur Mohabbat reached 10 million views on YouTube within 24 hours and started trending at No. 2. Feroze Khan tweeted, “Guys honestly thank you for such a warm response on #KhudaAurMohabbat3.”