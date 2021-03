The character of Deli Demir from “Dirilis:Ertugrul is admired by millions of fans for his bravery and loyalty to Kayi tribe and its chief. The role of blacksmith Deli Demir was played by Mehmet Çevik who is a veteran Turkish actor. Mehmet won hearts of millions of people for his role in the first and second season of the series. He is followed by thousands of people on Instagram and other social media websites.