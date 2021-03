Veteran Pakistani actor Ejaz Durrani has passed away in Lahore. He was 86 years old.

He worked in more than 150 films, including Heer Ranjha, Shaheed, Lakhon Mein Ek, Mirza Jatt, Zarqa, and Dosti. He was also the producer for Heer Ranjha and Dosti.

Ejaz married Noor Jehan in 1959. The couple separated in 1971. They had three daughters together.

He was also married to Punjabi film actor Firdaus, who passed away recently.