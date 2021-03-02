Cadbury pays sweet tribute to teachers with #TeachersKoSalam

To say that the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the world would be an understatement. For the past 12 months now, it has altered day-to-day lives across the globe.

The pandemic has changed how we work, learn and interact as social distancing guidelines have led to a more virtual existence, both personally and professionally.

One of the professions that suffered the most was teaching and particularly teaching at the school level. Our school teachers have been navigating uncertainty since February last year. Schools were the first to be closed and teachers were the first to lose jobs or face salary cuts.

For essential workers like teachers, the day in, day out, unpredictable nature of the pandemic took a mental toll and turned out to be a source of constant fatigue.

It seemed that teaching online would be the best substitute as it would be safe and easy, however, the ground reality was quite different.

Problems, such as internet accessibility and load shedding made conducting an online session even more challenging. Moreover, managing a bunch of seven-year-olds through the screen is a Himalayan challenge on its own.

Almost for the whole year now, our teachers have been valiantly struggling to ensure that their students are getting the best education possible given the current challenges.

Almost for the whole year now, our teachers have been valiantly struggling to ensure that their students are getting the best education possible given the current challenges. Like others, teachers have been fearful, anxious, stressed and exhausted by the pandemic. With the return to school, teachers are now on the frontline as the government is now classifying teachers as frontline workers!

And it’s encouraging to see that they will be receiving the vaccines on priority on a positive note, a great thing that came out of the pandemic is pupils witnessing the values of determination, conviction, and perseverance through their teachers.

Every student saw that nothing could deter their teacher’s commitment towards their duty and this is something that will eventually seep its way in our future generations too.

Therefore, our teachers have earned every bit of admiration they are being showered through this thought-provoking movement.

Let's take this opportunity to thank our teacher.

Remember, life would be class-less without teachers.