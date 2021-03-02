The Golden Globes just suffered a very relatable Zoom malfunction

We’ve all been there this past year. Sort of. You’re in an important meeting on Zoom and it’s your turn to talk, so you start talking, only to eventually realise no one can hear you because you were still on mute.

That’s exactly what just happened to Daniel Kaluuya, except it was the Golden Globes, it was live, it was on national television, and he had just won a major award. Very relatable, but also extremely not relatable.

Kaluuya was supposed to give a speech accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in ‘Judas’ and the ‘Black Messiah,’ but his feed was muted and he didn’t realise it. He spoke for several seconds before the show cut back to presenter Laura Dern on stage.

She apologized for the technical difficulty and congratulated Kaluuya on his win, but the malfunction was quickly fixed.

“You did me dirty! You did me dirty!” Kaluuya joked once his feed was back on, before proceeding to give a pretty excellent speech, especially considering the virtual circumstances.

He went on to thank his family and the creative team behind the movie and quoted the late Nipsey Hussle as he highlighted just how much work he put into Judas and the Black Messiah.

“Man, this took it out of me,” he said. “I gave everything. The great Nipsey Hussle says we are here to give ’til we are empty, and I gave everything.”

Judas tells the story of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers, and Kaluuya plays the legendary figure. He said he hopes future generations will see how “brilliantly he thought, how brilliantly he spoke, and how brilliantly he loved.”

“He taught me about myself and made me grow as a man, and I appreciate it with all my heart,” he said. “There’s a lot of information about how he died, but I hope people out there will grow and learn about how incredibly he lived.”

With that, he picked up his champagne and was ready to party. Congrats to Kaluuya and here’s to a night of no more accidental mutes!