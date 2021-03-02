Osman Khalid Butt denies rumours of his marriage

Actor Osman Khalid Butt has denied the rumours circulating about his marriage. “I was surprised that my friends and relatives were sending me screenshots of various news channels and blogs,” Osman Khalid said. “An explanation is necessary when industry seniors and relatives start congratulating you,” he said. Osman Khalid Butt said that the pictures in question were from a scene of his upcoming drama, showing him getting married. A few days ago, photos of actress Sidra Niazi with Osman dressed as bride and groom went viral on social media. The two were seen sitting atop a stage decorated with flowers, fuelling rumours that the actors may have gotten married discreetly.













