OCA, AESF sign partnership agreement for 19th Asian Games

LAHORE: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) have announced the “Road to Asian Games” campaign for the OCA’s 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in September 2022. The two parties held a virtual signing ceremony on March 1 to confirm the AESF as the OCA’s sole partner in the organisation and management of the esports programme at Hangzhou 2022. The signing ceremony was held in Kuwait, HQ of the OCA, and in Hong Kong, China, where the AESF is based.

Esports will make its debut as an official medal sport at the Asian Games in Hangzhou after being a demonstration sport at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia in 2018. The OCA was represented at the signing ceremony in Kuwait by Director General Husain Al-Musallam and Asian Games Director Haider Farman, while Kenneth Fok, President, and Sebastian Lau, Director General, represented the AESF in Hong Kong.

Al-Musallam said: “It is a great pleasure to officially announce our partnership between OCA and AESF for the new esports programme for our Asian Games. OCA will provide full support for a successful esports event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. We wish all the best to our partner AESF on the journey ahead.” AESF President Kenneth Fok added: “I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous support and trust from the OCA. I believe that the Asian Games presents the best stage for us to share the Olympic values with the esports community, and we aim to make our esports community develop further through this opportunity. We look forward to a successful collaboration with OCA as well as the Local Organising Committee of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.”

There will be six medal events in the esports programme at Hangzhou 2022. The AESF will select the titles and submit the list for approval by the OCA. AESF will also organise and manage the regional qualifying competitions and the event itself at Hangzhou 2022, with the full support and authority of the OCA. This arrangement will continue in future Asian Games. The “Road to Asian Games” campaign will also include educational aspects, sustainability and legacy projects, grassroots development, career pathways, health and well-being support and a community outreach initiative known as the AESF Experience Programme.