Nawaz, Ibrahim sparkle in Defence Raya Monthly Medal Golf Tournament

LAHORE: Defence Raya Monthly Medal Golf Tournament for February 2021 was contested at the formidable Defence Raya Club Golf Course over two days and at the conclusion of the competition on Monday, the top performer in the gross category was Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana and the front runner in the net section was Muhammad Ibrahim .With ninety golfers of distinction seeking adoration and exaltation, the flow of competitive activity in this golf related confrontation was rather ferocious and noticeable was an effort on the part of each participant, which can be graded as remarkable.

As happens in such heated bouts, the successful ones are those who display mastery, cohesion and steadiness in application of golfing skills. And while others had to be content with commendable effort, it was Nawaz who surfaced as the gross champion with a score of gross 71, one under par. Nawaz owed his illustrious performance to powerful and accurate hitting off the tees, bolstered by precise and unerring shots from the fairways and meticulous putting on the greens. The praiseworthy score of 71 was achieved through four majestic birdies on holes 1,8,10 and 12, eleven regulation pars and stroke losses on holes 6,16 and 17.

The runner-up of the gross section was able one Rana Nasir, a five handicapper, who played competently and assuredly. But three stroke losses as against one birdie proved to be his undoing. His score for the event was gross 74, two over par and losing margin was three strokes. Nasir may have lost to Nawaz, yet he should consider himself lucky as he and Jamal Nasir (six-handicapper) were bracketed at the score of gross 74. But Jamal had to concede second position to Nasir as he had a better score over the back nine. Quite a few other participants played with poise and grace, yet could not make the top most grade. Haris Naseer played a round of gross 75 and should feel satisfied with his effort. Finishing at a score of gross 76 were Sardar Murad, Saif Hassan, Umer Chaudhary, Faisal Syed and Adam Khan.

Out of the talented and able ones in the net section race, Ibrahim made his mark by remaining accurate off the tees and conformity to the basics of putting while concluding each hole. His score of net 63 was like a dream come true. The runner-up in the net category of the competition was Kashif Ibrahim, and he missed the first net by one stroke. For him achieving the net score of 64 was noteworthy indeed.