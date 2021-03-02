Allies announce to stand with PTI in Senate election

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque said Monday that the MQM-P, along with other allies of the government, will stand with PTI in the upcoming Senate election.

The minister’s comments came during a joint press conference along with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Affairs Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and other federal ministers.

“The federal government’s allies are on the same page, including the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), or MQM-P,” he said.

The federal minister, noting that despite having a difference of opinion with PTI, said that the MQM-P has decided to back the PTI in the upcoming elections keeping in mind three things: sustainable democracy; parliament’s supremacy and zero tolerance for corruption.

Slamming the PPP, the federal minister said that the ‘corrupt’ Sindh government has ‘destroyed’ the province. “In 13 years, they did not provide 13 gallons of water for Karachi and neither did they give 13 busses for Karachi,” he lamented. “I want to make it clear to the Sindh government: No one will be allowed to interfere in Karachi’s development,” he warned, adding that all of MQM-P’s provincial lawmakers were standing behind PTI.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza, taking over the presser, said the government is passing ordinances because it is facing hurdles in the National Assembly. “If we want to close the doors of corruption, then there is a need for proportionate representation,” the minister said, adding that all of the allies have agreed to support the government.

Hafeez Shaikh, addressing the presser, said the government wants a clean and transparent Senate election to take place. “We want the members of [national and provincial] assemblies to live up to the aspirations of the people.”