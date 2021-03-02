COAS, British envoy discuss Afghan peace process

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner discussed Afghan peace process on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the British high commissioner called on the Chief of the Army Staff at General Headquarters (GHQ). The military media wing said that matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting takes place at a time when the Afghan peace process hangs in the balance. On Sunday, the Afghan Taliban had warned the US and international forces of dire consequences if they extend their “occupation” of the war-torn country. As part of the Doha deal, the US troops need to leave Afghanistan by May. However, the US as well as NATO have now indicated that they may not withdraw in summer. The US and NATO insist that troops’ withdrawal is condition-based. Both accused the Taliban of not honouring the commitment. Taliban have been accused of not taking steps to reduce violence as well as not cutting ties with the terrorist groups.

Pakistan has advised the Biden administration to speak directly to the Taliban if it wants to extend foreign forces’ stay beyond May.

Logistics workshop

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited a logistic installation/workshop in Rawalpindi, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Monday.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief appreciated the performance and commitment of the workshop in the provision of top-class maintenance facilities and services as per standard engineering practices in line with modern and the latest standards.

The COAS visited various facilities and infrastructures of the workshop handling a vast range of specialized transport items for the Army. The Army Chief was briefed regarding facilities being developed, up-gradation mechanism of vehicles and handling of central stores, said the military’s media wing.