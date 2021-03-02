ATC rejects bail pleas of Haleem Sheikh in two cases

An anti-terrorism court on Monday denied bail to Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh; however, six others named in the case were granted bail. The court had earlier reserved its verdict. Bail was denied in the two cases being heard by the ATC against the PTI leader. In the verdict, the court approved the bail of Samir Sheikh and five others accused in the case subject to them submitting bonds of Rs50,000 in each case. The bail was denied in the cases related to the PTI leader’s disruption of an anti-encroachment drive and another related to the PS-88 by-elections. The case related to the PS 88 by-elections was registered over his alleged involvement in a brawl that took place between PPP and PTI workers. The case against the Sindh opposition leader was filed at the Memon Goth police station in District Malir. Anti-terror and other provisions were included in the case. The other case related to the disruption he caused in an anti-encroachment drive at a Karachi farmhouse. This case pertains to attempted murder, interference in government duties and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive.













