Lockdown imposed in Mirpur as 36 more die of Covid in country

The coronavirus pandemic claimed 36 more lives in the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,896, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday.

According to the NCOC, 1,392 fresh infections were reported in the past 24 hours and the national tally of cases has reached 581,365. A total of 38,338 tests were conducted across the country during the aforementioned period, while so far 8,990,176 samples have been tested. The positivity rate stands at 3.63 percent, while the total count of active cases is 22,098.

The NCOC said that as many as 1,094 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours while so far the number of recoveries has been 546,371. Some 1,568 patients were stated to be in critical condition.

Sindh reported at least 146 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 258,411. According to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, three more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the death toll jumped to 4,353. He further said that 350 more patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 242,214.

At least 705 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 172,054. According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 13 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total reached 5,363. The department added that at least 161,469 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet.

Meanwhile, a PSL match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators was postponed after a player from the Shadab Khan-led side tested positive for Covid-19. The match which was originally scheduled to begin at 7:00pm at the National Stadium in Karachi will now take place on Tuesday (today).

Meanwhile in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a lockdown was imposed in Mirpur in the wake of rising coronavirus cases for one week starting from Monday.

According to Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Badar Munir, all educational institutions and public transport will remain closed for two weeks. Marriage halls and public gatherings have been banned for one month, he said.

Medical stores, hospitals and petrol pumps will remain open in Mirpur Azad Kashmir, while meat, vegetable, fruit and other businesses will be open only on Tuesday and Friday.