Missing persons commission disposes of 4,976 cases

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has disposed of 4976 cases upto February 28, 2020, as per monthly progress report released by the commission on cases of alleged enforced disappearances.

The commission under the leadership of its Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal continued its efforts to trace the whereabouts of the missing persons. The chairman held two meetings with families who came from Balochistan. Consequently, efforts have been accelerated with special attention towards the cases of missing persons from Balochistan.

During the month of February 2021, the commission conducted hearings in Quetta and Karachi in addition to simultaneous hearings at Islamabad. During these hearings, the Commission disposed of 112 cases of Balochistan, 28 cases of Sindh, one case of the Punjab, wight cases of KP and 05 cases of ICT, thus the total disposal during February, 2021 remained 154 cases. During this month, the Commission registered 144 new cases. Accordingly, the total number of cases received by the Commission from March, 2011 to February, 2021 works out to be 7,088 cases, out of which the commission has disposed of 4976 cases until February 2021, which works out to be 70.20% of the total cases. The remaining 2,112 cases are under investigation.

The commission is determined to put in extraordinary efforts to trace the whereabouts of Missing Persons as per its mandate. The families whose missing persons have been traced paid tributes to Justice (r) Javed Iqbal for his untiring efforts.