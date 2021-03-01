Ex-CM gets bail on Rs0.1m surety bond for being “poor”

SHC moved for repatriation of woman ‘held hostage’ in Canada’. The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday granted interim bail to former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah in a case related to alleged illegal appointments.

Fearing arrest in the alleged illegal appointments case after National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) call-up notice, Shah had approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for bail before arrest earlier in the day.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been barred from arresting Qaim Ali Shah.

“Sir I’m a poor man.” Qaim Ali Shah said and pleaded with the court to keep the surety amount low and affordable for him. To this, Justice Iqbal Kalhoro remarked, “You have been the chief minister of Sindh. Will Rs200,000 be okay?”

Later, the court approved the interim bail of the PPP leader against a surety bond of Rs100,000.

The former chief minister Sindh is already facing two separate NAB inquiries. According to the anti-graft body, Qaim Ali Shah is accused of abusing his powers while being CM Sindh and allowed 43 acres of land in Brohi Goth, Nazimabad.

The former chief minister is also facing charges of massive corruption in Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for the installation of solar street lights across the province.

The senior PPP leader has won seven out of eight general elections he contested, becoming a MPA six times, and Member of National Assembly (MNA) and senator once. Shah completed his 2nd term as Chief Minister of Sindh on 21 March 2013.

He was once again, for the third time, elected to the office of chief minister of Sindh after the 2013 general elections. In July 2016, the PPP leadership decided to replace Shah with Murad Ali Shah as CM Sindh.

Separately, the brother of a 56-year-old Pakistani woman moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday to seek repatriation of Najma Pardesi who has been allegedly held hostage by her husband in Canada.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard a petition filed by a citizen Younus to seek orders for bringing back her 56-year-old sister Najma Pardeshi who was allegedly held hostage for the last three years by her husband in Canada.

The petitioner told the court that her sister was being treated like servants in Canada. He added that Najma managed to contact him secretly to apprise her of the deteriorating situation in Canada. Younus said that his brother-in-law seized the passport of her sister.

According to the petitioner, Najma Pardesi had tied the knot in Canada 35 years ago, however, she was not being allowed to fly to Pakistan for the last three years.

Justice Mazhar questioned the assistant attorney general about the actions Pakistani authorities could take against her husband in Canada. He directed the assistant attorney general to find a solution to reach the woman by contacting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The AAG apprised the SHC judge that the Foreign Ministry could play its role for her return.

Later, the high court wrapped up the petition after directing the office of the Attorney General to take necessary steps for the return of the Pakistani woman.