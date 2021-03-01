SC decision is moral, legal victory of PDM: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has termed the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the senate election as moral and legal victory of the PDM parties and added that the incompetent and selected rulers have been defeated once again on the legal front.

Reacting to the apex court Monday decision, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said in his statement that the ruling was in accordance with the Constitution and the law and they welcomed it. The Ministers said that selected rulers have not only wasted the precious time of the court but also created agony for the nation.

Syed Nasir Hussain was of view that decisions in accordance with the constitution and law would make the country strong and stable and Supreme Court’s judgment will make lasting effects on democracy and strengthening of parliament system in the country.

He said that the selected rulers had tried to cover up their incompetence by creating row among the state institutions but they only got disgrace. “This move was also an attempt to tarnish the image of the president office and now the President should wind up its Ordinance Factory, because the ordinances issued are not in accordance with law,” the Sindh Information Minister added.