US special envoy holds talks with Afghan leaders on peace process

Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad he1ld talks with Afghan leaders in Kabul on Monday on ways how to push the fragile peace process forward, Afghan officials said.

Khalilzad met President Ashraf Ghani, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and former President Hamid Karzai on the first day of the visit.

President Joe Biden had retained Khalilzad, who arrived in Kabul on his first visit during the new American administration to discuss options on how to make progress in intra-Afghan negotiations underway in Qatar but without any progress.

The US envoy has opened talks with the Afghan leaders at a time when the Biden administration has hinted at a review of the Doha agreement that was signed on Feb. 29 last year ago for withdrawal of all foreign forces by May 1. The Taliban press for the implementation of the agreement and withdrawal of all troops under the deal.

Earlier the State Department said Khalilzad and his team will travel to Kabul, Doha, and additional regional capitals. He will resume discussions on the way ahead with the Afghan leaders, Taliban representatives, and regional countries whose interests are best served by the achievement of a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

Pakistani officials have told Daily Times that the US envoy will also visit Pakistan most likely this week.

In Kabul presidential palace said that President Ghani and Khalilzad discussed the future steps in the peace process and emphasized the need for intensifying the peace process.

Khalilzad showed satisfaction at the internal consensus and regional and international diplomatic efforts, a statement from the palace said. He assured the US pivotal role in the establishment of peace in Afghanistan, according to the statement posted online.

Khalilzad also held talks with Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr. Abdullah Abdullah.

Abdullah tweeted that he and Khalilzad discussed the peace process, talks in Doha, the US current review and the steps forward.

“We reiterated our call for an immediate end to violence & the acceleration of the peace talks,” Abdullah said.

Karzai in meeting with the US envoy called for an immediate end to fighting and bloodshed and establishment of a durable peace. He tweeted that the people of Afghanistan want results of the peace negotiations as soon as possible and the process should not face any break on any pretext.

He called for cooperation between the US and key regional players for the success of the peace process.

Lack of progress in intra-Afghan negotiations and continuation of violence despite the US-Taliban agreement and Qatar negotiations is a major challenge for the US and other stakeholders.

Taliban have rejected calls for a ceasefire and insist that it will be decided during intra-Afghan negotiations. The negotiations were started on Sept. 12 to decide a future political roadmap.

On their part, the Taliban say they have decreased operations after the Doha agreement and blamed the US for continuing air strikes and the use of drones strikes on the Taliban’s positions.

The Taliban and an Afghan government team resumed negotiations on Jan. 5 after a three-week break but there has been no progress as both sides have not yet agreed on an agenda while there is a spike in the violence in Afghanistan.

Afghan media reported on Monday that 270 civilians and security force members were killed and 173 more were wounded in various security incidents across the country in February.

The findings by leading Tolo TV show that 166 security incidents, including magnetic IED blasts, roadside bomb blasts, targeted attacks and Taliban offensives, occurred in Afghanistan in February.