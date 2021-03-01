UoG holds polls for five academic council seats

Faculty members of the University of Gujrat (UoG) voted for their favourite candidates vying for the Academic Council seats here at Hafiz Hayat Campus the other day. The Academic Council, which is headed by the vice chancellor, holds elections every three years for five of its members from the faculty. The polls were conducted for one associate professor, two assistant professors and two lecturers from among the UoG faculty. There is no gender bias involved in the selection of candidates contesting the polls. However, to encourage women participation the council makes it mandatory that two faculty members – one asst. professor and one lecturer – must be women.

Dr Sumera Afsheen was declared the winner of the associate professor’s seat while Dr Hammad Ismail and Muhammad Shoaib filled the assistant professor slots in the council. Ramiz Iqbal was declared the winner of the general seat for the lecturer. Ms Aysha Altaf made it to the Academic Council for the woman lecturer slot.

The polling, which began at 9:30 in the morning and continued till 3 pm, was supervised by Dean Sciences Prof. Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar who acted as presiding officer with Dr Raazia Iqbal and Dr Behzad Anwar as assistant presiding officers. Votes were counted in the presence of the candidates’ representatives.