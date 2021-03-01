Govt taking steps to promote tourism, counter unemployment: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government was doing all to promote tourism and generate employment opportunities in Pakistan, which was bestowed with abundant natural resources and historical sites.

“Preservation and protection of our historical sites and national heritage is essential for our coming generations,” Imran Khan said after inaugurating the heritage trail at the Al Biruni point (Baghan Wala Village) at the Nandana Fort in district Jhelum.

The project was undertaken as part of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the promotion of tourism and in line with the National Tourism Strategy 2020-30. Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ahmad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to PM Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and senior officers were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister appreciated the discovery of 40-feet Budha in Haripur by an archeologist and called for more excavations to find historical places in the country. He said Baghan Wala would be made a modern village along with the development of other facilities like hotels, restaurants etc. for the promotion of tourism as well as for the development of local area.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said development of heritage trail in the area, which was used by Abu Rehan Al-Biruni for quantification of Earth’s circumference in 11th century for the first time, would help develop area and bring it on the world’s map as a tourist and historical site.

He, however, added that as tourists in Switzerland, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Turkey were properly taken care of by the local populace, the people of Baghan Wala would also have to take ownership of the heritage trail for the promotion of tourism in their area.

Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari briefed the prime minister about the heritage trail as well as the significance of this area in history. He said Abu Rehan Al-Biruni found the radius of the earth at this point in 11th century for having the true direction of Kaaba, whereas the western world did the same in the 16th century. “It speaks volumes about the capabilities and mathematic expertise of Muslim scientists,” he remarked.