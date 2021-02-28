Nausheen and Yasir Hussain battle it out over talk show comment

Nausheen Shah and Yasir Hussain have found themselves in the centre of controversy after Hussain’s incriminating comments about Shah allegedly crashing his wedding to actor Iqra Aziz in 2019.

After Hussain cracked jokes with Vasay Chaudhry on ARY Digital’s Ghabrana Mana Hai at the expense of Shah, he drew much ire on social media, including a response from Shah herself. She first took to Instagram to share a cryptic post that said, “Weak people take revenge. Strong people forgive. Intelligent people ignore.”

Talking to a local publication, Shah then clarified, “I wouldn’t go to anyone’s house if I wasn’t invited, let alone going to someone’s wedding.” She then slammed him for having “serious memory issues.” She also added, “I also feel really sorry for Iqra. She is taking one for the team”

Another publication also quoted her as saying, “I was ignoring the whole matter but I am thankful for all the support that I have gotten from the media and from my fans commenting on social media. If I had known that going to Yasir and Iqra’s wedding was such a big problem, I wouldn’t have come.”

Another publication also quoted her as saying, ‘I was ignoring the whole matter but I am thankful for all the support that I have gotten from the media and from my fans commenting on social media’

Hussain has since hit back at Shah and the people calling him out. In a series of Insta stories, the 36-year-old accused the ‘whole system’ of being wrong and not just him, including the show, the ‘bloggers’ who propagate the content, and the people who watch.

He then slammed Nausheen Shah, offering to release the messages and voice notes from her that apparently forced him to invite her to the wedding, where, according to Yasir, “Aur inho ne wahan aa ke bhi sab ko tang hi kia (She also irritated everyone after showing up at the wedding.”

He also accused her of being ‘desperate’ for attention over not ignoring his comments. “And Miss Shah, please stop using my wife’s name for views. You feel sorry for her? Good. After listening to your voice note, she also felt sorry for you,” he said.

He then had a message for the public. “If people want to watch content like Koffee with Karan, then they should have the guts to listen to the answers as well,” adding, “Show enjoy karo aur agey barho. Sar pe sawar na hojao.”

Hussain isn’t exactly known for his tact with words and as always, one wishes that he will choose to bury the hatchet from henceforth. If there’s anything that the industry does not need, it’s infighting between celebs on top of all that already makes the industry a hard place to navigate.