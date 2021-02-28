Omair Rana advises PEMRA to do what’s right, not popular

Actor Omair Rana said that his drama Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin is an effort to educate people about human trafficking.

“All evil is ugly wrapped in something tempting, and that’s our fight,” said Omair on Friday. “I invite PEMRA to do what is right, not popular.” Omair said that the Federal Investigation Agency has been working hard against human trafficking and everyone should play their role in this cause.

PEMRA issued a notice to the makers of Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin on Tuesday, which said that the content shown in the drama is “inappropriate”. They were given five days to review the content and modify it in line with the authority’s code of conduct.

Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance states that broadcasting or re-broadcasting or distributing of any programme is prohibited if PEMRA is of the opinion that the programme is pornographic, obscene, vulgar or offensive to the commonly accepted standards of decency.

PEMRA said that the second, third and fourth episodes of Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin contain objectionable scenes, abusive language and indecent gestures. It added that it has received complaints from viewers.

Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin stars Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Yasra Rizvi, Nadia Afgan and Samiya Mumtaz in lead roles. It talks about social issues such as human trafficking and child abuse. It has been written by Amna Mufti.

In September last year, PEMRA banned drama serial Jalan, which showed a man in an illicit affair with his sister-in-law.

It also banned the repeat telecasts of, Pyaar Ke Sadqay and Ishqiya, citing “indecent content”.