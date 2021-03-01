No change in POL prices for next fortnight



Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday rejected a summary moved by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to increase petroleum prices for the next fortnight, saying the people must be given a relief.

According to the information released by the PM House, the OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs 6.22 in the price of petrol, Rs 6.82 in price of high speed diesel, Rs 6.37 raise in the price of kerosene oil and Rs 5.78 hike in light diesel oil.

The prime minister said he was fully cognizant of the burden on the common man and has already geared up the government machinery to ensure the availability of everyday prices at low prices. He said the welfare of the masses was his prime responsibility. He said despite the fact that the prices of petroleum products in the international markets were going up, he has decided not to accept the proposed raise of OGRA. He said the people would be able to get the petroleum products at the same price in next fortnight.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned down a proposal by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority for an increase in fuel prices. In a tweet, he shared a picture of Ogra’s proposed prices and said, “Ogra proposed to increase the price of petroleum products from about Rs6-7 per litre. Prime Minister Imran Khan did not accept this proposal. There has been no increase in the prices of petroleum products. Despite the continuous rise in the prices of petroleum products in the world market, the prime minister did not allow it.”