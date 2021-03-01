MQM-P stays away from luncheon hosted by PTI

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday excused from attending a luncheon arranged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to discuss the upcoming Senate polls.

Political manoeuvring is on the rise for the March 3 elections and after the PPP, PTI has also become active in Karachi. The PTI sprang into action due to the possibility of seat adjustments between PPP and MQM, due to which allied parties were invited to a luncheon on Sunday in honour of PTI chief organizer Saifullah Niazi. The luncheon was attended by Grand Democratic Alliance President Sadruddin Shah Rashdi, Hasnain Mirza, Shehryar Mehr, and others from the alliance. However, no member from MQM-P showed up.

Talking to the media after the lunch, PTI leader Maulvi Mahmood said that he had invited the parties for lunch in honour of the candidates running for Senate election. He said despite an invitation, the MQM-P delegation could not come due to a ‘busy schedule’.

On the other hand, the MQM-P spokesperson said that the party’s members could not attend the PTI luncheon due to a prior organisational engagement. The spokesperson said that all the parties are engaged in preparations for the upcoming polls with their own respective approaches and that MQM-P is in constant touch with the PTI and GDA leadership regarding the Senate elections.

The MQM-P leaders have thus far expressed the view that a vote for Yousuf Raza Gilani would be tantamount to a vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan and so they are of the opinion that ‘unity cannot be sacrificed for two Senate seats’.

The MQM has also convened an important meeting of the Raabita Committee to consider PPP’s proposal for the Senate polls. The party’s leadership directed all its MPAs to reach Karachi. The MPAs will be housed at different places in Karachi for three days and will reach the assembly together to cast their votes on the polling day.