Sindh opposes Centre’s decision to resume 5-day regular classes

The Sindh government on Sunday opposed the decision of the federal government allowing schools to resume 5-day regular classes from March 1, saying the announcement has created confusion among the students. Speaking to the media, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said as per the decision by the provincial government, “Schools will allow 50 percent attendance and we can not resume regular classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.” Ghani said that 100 percent student attendance in schools across the province will not be allowed until the coronavirus pandemic is eliminated. “How will social distancing be observed if we allow the resumption of 100pc attendance in schools?” the minister questioned. Ghani said the government will speed up the process of recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the education department. Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had tweeted about the resumption of 100 percent student attendance in all education institutions across the country from March 1 (today).













