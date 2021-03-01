Hafeez to win Senate election: Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said Pakistan would come out of the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as it has complied with almost all points in the global watchdog’s action plan.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said Pakistan has complied with 24 out of 27 points of FATF and it would come out of it’s grey list. The remaining three points would also be cleared soon and the country would succeed in exiting the FATF’s grey list during its next meeting, the minister opined.

Regarding the Senate elections on Islamabad seat, the minister said Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh would succeed on it as he worked hard in the economic team of Imran Khan to stabilise the economy.

Sheikh Rashid said Hafeez Shaikh studied from the best universities of the world, including Oxford and Cambridge, and earned a doctorate degree in economics. The current account deficit of $20 billion was converted into surplus and the exchange rate also improved due to the efforts of Hafeez Shaikh, he said, adding that his forefathers also remained active in politics in their times. After winning the Senate elections, he (Hafeez) would be in a better position to contribute productively in the prosperity of the country. He said Yusuf Raza Gilani tried to protect the corruption of Asif Ali Zardari and was disqualified. Gilani, he said, gave the necklace donated by Turkey’s first lady in 2010 for flood victims to his wife which was later returned after the issue was highlighted. Sheikh Rashid termed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka as `historic’ and said that Imran Khan offered a role for improving the ties between China and the United States. He said the civil military relations are exemplary and precedent has been set for better understanding between both of them in future to put the country on the right track of development. He said Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan is enjoying good relations with the United States, China, Russian, Saudi Arabia and other Arab world. Peace in Afghanistan is very much crucial and Pakistan always wished stability there, he added.