Neelum Jhelum Power Plant goes into operation after maintenance

Subsequent to successful completion of the annual maintenance, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Plant (NJHP) resumed electricity generation, as it was synchronized with the National Grid last night.

National Power Control Center (NPCC) had allowed shut down to National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) on February 18 onwards for maintenance of its 525 KV Rawat and Naukar Transmission Lines during the low flow season to minimize the generation losses. Accordingly taking advantage of this shutdown, NJHP Company also planned annual maintenance of its Power House Complex generating units besides maintenance of water regulation related sensitive mechanical and electrical equipment and instruments at dam site.

NTDC and NJHP Company successfully completed the annual maintenance of the transmission lines and the plant within stipulated time. Thereafter, NJHP went into operation last night. It is pertinent to mention that NJHP went into operation in April 2018 and has injected about 11.5 billion units into National Grid.