Creation of central business district in Lahore need of hour

President SAARC chamber of commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday said that establishment of modern state of art multi-billion-dollar central business district project was need of the hour to attract foreign and local investors besides further generating economic activities in the country. Talking to a delegation of investors led by Muslim Khan Binowari, he said that government has offered an excellent package of incentives to investors to set up their business concerns in this superb project ideally located in the heart of city. He said that Punjab government on the special directive of the prime minister Imran Khan has also chalked out a master plan for the timely execution of this project. He said that project of central business district will be reflections of modern hub of commercial activities under one umbrella. He said it will match top world class business establishments. He said that 300 acres tract of project land will meet the business needs of the investors.













