Envoys visit ‘Build 2021 Expo & Construction Trade Fair’

A large number of ambassadors, high commissioners, commercial counselors and diplomats visited the Build 2021 Expo and Construction Trade Fair organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at Topi Rakh Complex Ayub Park Rawalpindi. Ambassador of Denmark in Pakistan Lis Rosenholm in her tweet appreciated RCCI for its efforts for promoting trade activities and organizing exhibitions. She also discussed investment opportunities in liveable cities hand in hand with tackling climate changes and creating jobs. She said it was a great visit and I am happy to know that RCCI has become the first Green Chamber in Pakistan by installing a Solar system and rain water harvesting and recharge system in the building. Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram Bin Mohammad Ibrahim, Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabie, Yemeni Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, Nepal Ambassador, and German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck visited different stalls at expo and appreciated the projects.













