Minister calls for dualization, up-gradation of highways

The dilapidated roads of Balochistan are posing serious threat to the lives of commuters, seeking urgent attention of the quarters concerned for their dualization and up-gradation.

Talking to APP, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal Education, Mir Asadullah Baloch said around 30 people including women, children from Panjgoor were killed due to road accidents in the last two months. He said at present the province was facing worst condition of roads where the communication system required moderation after the inception of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as for better economic activities in the area, proper and smooth thoroughfares were necessary. Asad Baloch said the government should make a proper mechanism to control the increasing rate of road accidents in the province, adding that the narrow single lane highways were one of the major causes for vehicle collisions. The government should provide quality road infrastructure and accessibility to the masses of the province, he added.

Balochistan government should expand the Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC) project to construct more centers along every highway in the province,” it added. He said besides the upgradation and widening of highways in the province, the fitness of the vehicles plying on the roads should also be checked and monitored on regular basis. A series of awareness campaigns should be launched across the province to sensitize the commuters regarding safe driving, he added.