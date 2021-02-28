Hashwanis plan to launch payment app ‘Foree’ in May

Digital payment app Foree, that is set to be rolled out in May, will help give a boost to the cashless economy, create tens of thousands of jobs and facilitate remittances from overseas workers, according to Murtaza Hashwani.

Hashwani, who is deputy-chairman as well as CEO of Hashoo Group and chairman of the board for Foree told a foreign news agency that many digital cash transfer systems that do not require a bank account are already functional in the country but Foree app is unique because it allows users to aggregate all their bank accounts and cards into a single app and carry out seamless domestic transactions at marginal cost. He said that users do not have to move money between different accounts using online banking and the service is unlike wallets, which only allow limited transaction facilities. “Foree will be the first online payment system in Pakistan,” he said.

“Our ambition is global. This is going to be rolled out regionally in the Middle East and then we would like to take this globally,” he said, adding that around nine million Pakistanis abroad could help make Foree (which is the Urdu language word for ‘immediately’) a globally downloaded app. Hashwani said the digital payment solution, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan, would help overseas Pakistanis remit cash back home directly through the app, without the involvement of an agent or bank, and at minimum charge.