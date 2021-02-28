Asia Cup to be postponed if India reaches finals of WTC: Mani

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani on Sunday confirmed that the Asia Cup slated to be held in June this year was likely to be postponed if India managed to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship. “Asia Cup was set to go last year but it got postponed to this year. Right now, it looks like Asia Cup won’t be going ahead this year as the WTC finals are set to go ahead in June. Sri Lanka has said that it would try to host the tournament in June,” Mani told reporters in Karachi during a press conference.

“The dates are clashing. We think the tournament would not be going ahead, and we might have to push the tournament to 2023,” he added. PCB CEO Wasim Khan also said that it looked like India would reach the finals of the WTC, so the Asia Cup needed to be postponed. “It looks like India have reached the finals and they will clash against New Zealand. This is why the Asia Cup set to be played in Sri Lanka won’t go ahead. We are waiting for confirmation but if it does not go ahead, we are planning for the future,” said Wasim.

Mani also said that the PCB had sent a letter addressed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to get details about the issuance of visas from India for the T20 World Cup, slated to be held later in the year. “India is set to host T20 World Cup in October-November this year. I have told the ICC that we want written confirmation from India that our fans, journalists, and players will get visas. I have a meeting with the ICC and I will raise this point once again,” said Mani. The PCB has asked India for visa assurances for their players, support staff, fans, and media. Mani also said that if India fails to provide assurance then the T20 World Cup needs to be shifted somewhere else. “The ICC has said that the assurance will come by March. If we do not get the assurance, then the tournament needs to be moved.”

India, the PCB chairman underlined, faced three problems — including the Pakistani visas, tax exemption, and the coronavirus pandemic — for hosting the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He stressed that if the T20 World Cup was to be held in India, then the country would have to extend full cooperation — such as visas and full security to the squad — to Pakistan. “If, however, it was unable to do so, then the event should be moved to another venue The ICC has made a contingency plan that if T20 World Cup cannot be played in India, then it will go ahead in the UAE,” said Mani. “The ICC management has said that the decision needs to be finalised by March 31,” he added.

Nadeem Khan, the National High performance Center director, said a series of trials for city cricket was about to start soon and that more than 90 teams would be formed. Separately, in response to a question during the press conference, Wasim said all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was offered a contract based on his performance but he refused. “It was his personal decision,” he added.