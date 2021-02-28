Alexei Popyrin tops Alexander Bublik for first ATP title

SINGAPORE: The ATP 250 event in Singapore gathered a weak field of players, offering many players a chance to seek the title. The 21-year-old Alexei Popyrin seized the opportunity to claim his first ATP title, beating five rivals for his career-best result on Sunday. Alexei toppled Christoper Eubanks in two tie breaks in the opening round before ousting the young Bulgarian Adrian Andreev in three sets. In his first ATP quarter-final since July 2019, Popyrin bested the fellow Aussie Matthew Ebden 6-4, 7-6 for the first ATP semi-final. Battling against the 3rd seed Marin Cilic, Alexei prevailed in two tie breaks after two hours, advancing to his maiden ATP final and facing Alexander Bublik in the title chase. Both youngsters sought the first ATP title, and Alexei scored a 4-6, 6-0 6-2 triumph in an hour and 24 minutes. The Aussie fired 11 aces and dropped six points behind the initial shot, four of those at 2-2 in the opening set when Bublik grabbed his only break. Alexei took charge from set number two, rattling off 12 of the last 14 games and barely losing a point behind the initial shot to keep the pressure on the other side of the net.

Alexander lost the ground after the opener and experienced five breaks in sets two and three to propel the rival over the top and lose the second final of the season after Antalya. Bublik produced five commanding holds in the opener and grabbed a break in game five when Popyrin sprayed a forehand error. The Kazakh served for the opener at 5-4 and sealed the set after forcing the Aussie’s forehand error, moving closer to the finish line in under half an hour. Alexei took charge in set number two, producing three holds at love and securing three return games for a bagel. Alexander wasted game points in the second game and sent a drop shot wide to suffer a break. The same scenario occurred in game four, with the Aussie securing another break that pushed him 4-0 in front. Popyrin secured the set with his third break in game six, gathering a boost and serving well in the decider. He broke Bublik in game six to open a 4-2 gap and moved over the top when Alexander hit a double fault in game eight.