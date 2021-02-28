The dreamy Aussie weekend getaway every woman is dying to go on this year

With international borders still closed in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic, holidaymakers are having to look towards home this year to get their tropical fix.

Look no further than White on Whitehaven, a tempting new long weekend deal that offers guests the opportunity to be privately chartered from Sydney to the Whitsundays for a luxurious weekend stay this May.

For $2,499, you and your friends will be flown to The Whitsundays and enjoy a three-night package in Airlie Beach.

You will then be swiftly whisked away to Whitehaven Beach for a delicious long lunch on the beach with seafood, cocktails upon arrival and French champagne, a swim and then taken back to your accommodation.

You will also be transported back to the airport on the Monday, with a mid-morning Private Charter Flight to Sydney.

Frequently voted the best beach in the world, guests will get to enjoy a long lunch by renowned restaurant Fish D’vine while they overlook the turquoise blue waters of the coral sea and Whitsunday Islands.

You can expect the ‘freshest seafood, tender meats and refreshing salads’, all washed down with bottomless Australian wines, premium beer and Laurenti Champagne at the long lunch on the Sunday.

There will also be sharing dessert platters at the event.

Elsewhere during the lavish weekend, you and your friends or family will be able to enjoy swims and leisure time at Water’s Edge Resort in Airlie Beach, swimming and snorkelling on the Whitsundays and a private charter to and from Whitehaven Beach.

The weekend will take place between Friday 28 May and Monday 31 May 2021, and costs $2,499 per person in total.

If you live close to Whitehaven Beach, you can also book tickets to the long lunch only, for between $349 and $399 per person.

Over the years, Whitehaven Beach has frequently been named the best beach in the world, from everyone from Tripadvisor guests to Instagram users. The largest island in Queensland’s Whitsundays, Whitehaven is a popular tourist destination in Queensland that offers pristine white silica sand and azure blue waters, as well as access to the iconic Great Barrier Reef.

According to tourism company Awesome Whitsundays, the sand at Whitehaven is made from quartz as well as silica, which explains its pure, soft quality.

Because of the silica, the sand doesn’t retain heat, so it’s a fantastic place to walk barefoot, even on a hot day.