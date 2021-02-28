Ashrafi stresses people’s role for making Pakistan a welfare state

Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has stressed people’s role for making Pakistan a welfare state. Addressing the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Ulema Convention at Alhamra Hall here on Sunday, he said the foreign policy of the country was completely independent. He said no one would be allowed to disturb law and order in the country, adding that the National Action Plan would be implemented in letter and spirit. Ashrafi said minorities living in the country were enjoying complete freedom and liberty to perform their rituals. He said: “Islam always gives a message of love, peace, harmony and brotherhood.” He said that problems of ulema would be resolved and “I will visit cities to help solve their problems on priority”. He said a convention would be held in Committee Bagh Mellsi on March 9. Ulema and Musheikh across the country attended the convention.













