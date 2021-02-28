Eight experts win PHF-Paul Harris Award for community service

Rotary Club has announced PHF-Paul Harris Fellow Award to eight individuals for rendering laudable services to their fellow human beings in the fields of medicine, education, literature and social enterprise.

The award ceremony was jointly organised by Rotary Club of Multan Cantt and MNS University of Agriculture Multan sponsored by Rotary Club of Nakusp in BC CANADA.

The idea to recognise individuals for their significant contributions to help humanity was conceived by Salman Mubarak, Charter President of Rotary Club of Multan Cantt and has served as District International Service Chair in the past. This collaborative effort between Rotary International Districts of Canada and Pakistan.

Salman Mubarak is currently serving as Member Cadre of Technical Advisors of The Rotary Foundation reiterated that this recognition of individuals serving the society will be made a calendar event and more individuals will be honoured every year.

The recipients included Abdul Rehman Jami, Dr Ayesha Hakim, Mian Kashif Riaz, Fadia Kashif, Dr Asif Ali, Dr Safir Shaheen, Dr Shehzad Bhutta and Muneeza Butt.