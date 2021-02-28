FDE ‘reluctant’ to restore suspended teachers despite IHC orders

The suspension orders of 250 teachers working in Islamabad have yet not been overturned despite clear orders by Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court.

According to details, the IHC had clearly ordered to restore the suspended 250 teachers from Islamabad on February 17. The Islamabad High Court mentioned in its written orders that Federal Directorate of Education’s Director Law Azam Gakhar has been misleading the court and he is completely unable to assist the court. Chief Justice Athar Minallah also issued a special order on February 23, according to which FDE was bound to implement court’s orders of February 17. However, the FDE is still unable to overturn the decision regarding sending the teachers to their native areas.

A delegation of affected teachers also visited FDE here on Friday regarding the matter, but they were sent back saying the DG was busy reciting the Holy Quran.

Later, the delegation met Director Law Azam Gakhar who said that file has been passed on to the director general of the institution.