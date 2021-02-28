Masood pays rich tribute to late Peer Jhagvi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has paid rich tributes to noted religious scholar and spiritual leader, Peer Mian Muhammad Shafi Jhagvi at his funeral.

Addressing a condolence reference before the funeral prayers of late Pir Mian Muhammad Shafi Jhagvi here on Sunday, the president described the religious leader as a beacon of light and hope and said that his religious services and teachings inspired thousands of people across the AJK and beyond.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid, Peer Hameed-ud-Din Barkati and other speakers also addressed the condolence reference.

Members of the AJK cabinet, members of the state legislature, judges of high court and Supreme Court, leaders of different political parties and a large number of people, including Ulema and followers of Peer Jhagvi Sahib attended the funeral prayers held at spacious AJK University Ground.

Speaking at the reference, President Masood termed Peer Jhagvi’s sad demise as a great loss to the people of Azad Kashmir and added that Peer Sahib was always kind to all those who used to turn to him for guidance and assistance.

“Presence of thousands of people belonging to different schools of thoughts in his funeral is a manifestation of Peer Sahib’s exalted position in our society and recognition of his lifelong religious and social services,” Khan said.