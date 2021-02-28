MMUN-21 features Diplomatic Moot at Millennium College

The second day of Millennium Model United Nations Special Edition 2021 was highlighted by a Diplomatic Moot presided by ambassadors/high commissioners and diplomats from across the world.

The moot was organized by Millennium Flagship College Campus I-9/3, Islamabad as a segment of the MMUN-21 – Special Edition, with a focus on ‘Covid-19 and its impact on Societies and Humanity’ says a press release.

High Commissioner of Republic of South Africa Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, Ali Sheikh Abdullahi Deputy Head of Mission of Federal Republic of Somalia, Asif Ali Khan Durrani former ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to UAE and Islamic Republic of Iran, Rehman Azhar, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq Founder and CEO of The Millennium Education and Director Sabina Zakir graced the diplomatic moot with their presence.

The Diplomatic Moot, organized by Millennium College I-9/3 allowed students to seek diplomats’ perspective on pertinent and pressing issues one-on-one. Interaction with the Diplomats was another unique opportunity for the young delegates extended by the Founder and CEO of The Millennium Education; Mr. Faisal Mushtaq (TI). Diplomatic Moots are a platform for young participants to learn about resolving global issues through negotiations, dialogue, and diplomacy and serve as a stepping stone in developing the young delegates’ diplomatic mindset.

This informative and scholastic session enlightened the youth and the thought-provoking questions posed by delegates and audience were reciprocated by the foreign diplomats with intellectually-stimulating responses. The moderator, Rehman Azhar, enlivened the discussion further by adding key-points about the significance of Covid-19’s impact on societies-at-large and engaging the diplomats and audience in energetic discussions.

The Diplomatic Moot concluded on an outstanding note with rounds of applaud for the dignitaries who shared their experiences of resolving world issues and brought forth their unique ideas. Faisal Mushtaq and the college management were appreciated by the diplomats for their roles in developing critical thinking and analytical skills in the participants of the MMUN 2021 – Special Edition. To conclude the Diplomatic Moot, Faisal Mushtaq, Sabina Zakir and Principal Millennium College Flagship Campus I-9/3 Muneeze Muzaffar presented mementos to the ambassadors and guests.