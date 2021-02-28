Shehryar Afridi, Ismail celebrate ‘Fantastic Tea Day’

Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Afridi and Culture Advisory Board Chairman Ahsan Mashkoor hosted Governor Sindh along with other dignitaries from private and government quarters in celebration of ‘Fantastic Tea Day’.

The ‘Fantastic Tea Day’ is the brainchild of Ahsan Mashkoor, where he calls it the celebration of Pakistan’s peace and goodwill gesture and diplomacy whereby returning Wing Commander Abhinandan, Pakistan averted a nuclear confrontation between the two nations.

Shehryar Afridi, who sent a video message for the attendees, said that humanity must always come first. He criticised the war mongering Indian media outlets and establishment, which mistook Pakistan’s gesture of peace as it’s weakness. He reminded all those who doubt Pakistan’s military forces that the events of 27th February 2019 are affirmation of Pakistan’s military capability.

In his speech, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail reiterated that the event is the attestation of people of Pakistan standing with the armed forces. He also appreciated the efforts of the private sector in supporting Fantastic Tea Day by holding events across Pakistan and creating digital content around this special day. Being a motorcycle enthusiast himself, a group of Harley Davidson riders from Karachi also brought their motorcycle’s and greeted the Governor and showed their commitment and support to ‘Fantastic Tea Day’.

Chairman Culture Advisory Board Ahsan Mashkoor in his speech said that Pakistan’s commitment to peace and hospitality is reflected in the title of the celebration, which is analogous to Wing Commander Abhinandan appreciating the tea that he was offered in Pakistan. He further said that people from Pakistan understand that armed personnel from any country are just doing their duty and that does not let us forget our hospitality as Pakistani’s.

In his interview, CEO of Sublo, Abu Abdullah Ashar said that they partnered with the government in celebrating this event as representatives of small businesses who also align themselves with the vision of peace and goodwill. Sublo is an app which helps small businesses offer their services online.