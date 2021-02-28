Future of country is bright due to Imran Khan: Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that Pakistan’s future is of prosperous and bright owing to the futuristic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the incumbent government is making all business friendly policies to promote economic growth. He said that Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka would bring relief to the Muslims living there. He expressed these views while inaugurating Dewan Sons Sanitary and Tiles Store in Islamabad.

On this occasion, MNA Ali Nawaz Awan remarked that development and progress in every union council and sector in Islamabad in underway. He said that this drive of progress and development in Islamabad reflects that Pakistan is on the trajectory of growth and progress. He remarked that Pakistan is on the track of economic growth due to visionary policies of the Imran Khan Prime Minister of Pakistan. He also remarked that business friendly environment is essential for business growth.