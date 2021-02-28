Irrfan Khan’s son Babil expresses his love for Pakistani content

Late Bollywood superstar Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Irrfan recently expressed his love for Pakistan television on Instagram.

The star kid had turned to his Instagram to share screenshots of his last WhatsApp chat with his deceased father.

After getting love from Pakistani journalist and actor Maria Memon, he voiced his love for Pakistani television series, calling it one of his most loved ‘indulgences.’

Responding to his comment, Memon sent him love and shared how she too had to cope with grief and loss the past year.

“I lost my mother few months after Irfan Saheb passed away, your journey through this grief is so relatable. Hum loag sirf zindagi guzaartay hein, irfan khan jaisay loag haqeeqi taur pey “Zinda” reh jaatay hein. [We only live our lives. People like Irrfan Khan end up living forever] Much love for this side of the border,” she wrote.