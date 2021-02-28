Jameela refutes Priyanka Chopra’s divorce rumours after getting mistaken for her

British-Pakistan actor Jameela Jamil came to the rescue of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas’s marriage. A Twitter user confused The Good Place actor with the Quantico star married to the pop singer and asked whether she and Jonas are still married. “Wait so did @nickjonas and @jameelajamil get divorced?” asked the Twitter user. Jamil responded saying: “A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. I believe they are very happy together still.” Chopra most certainly appreciated Jamil’s effort to correct the user as she quote-tweeted the actor and wrote: “Lol” along with a fist bump emoji.













