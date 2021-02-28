Kangana gives her parents’ house a complete makeover

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s adventures in interior designing continue. The actor has shared that she and Ritu, her sister-in-law, worked together to refashion her parents’ house in Mumbai. The difference between the two looks is prominent.

Kangana took to Twitter to share the photos and videos. She wrote in the caption, “Ritu and I worked on transforming my parents Mumbai house, sharing before and after pictures, how my parents preferred and what she wants, it was fun to work together with her on this, hope it inspires those who are interested in home decor.”

On Thursday, Kangana shared a video on her social media handles. She could be seen touching up a bookshelf. She had written beside the video, “After script sessions, edit discussions I ran to my brothers and bhabhi’s house which I am designing and will set it up till midnight now, woman with nine hands is not a myth that’s like every woman ever.”

On the work front, Kangana recently finished filming a schedule of her upcoming action thriller Dhaakad. Her upcoming films include the sequel to Manikarnika. She is also playing the titular role in the Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi. It will release on April 23. She will also be seen playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas.

Elaborating upon the subject, Kangana Ranaut had earlier tweeted, “Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas. I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today. Had an instant smile on my face. Our longings and love has a way of manifesting, universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand.”