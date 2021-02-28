Taylor Swift cancels her Lover Fest tour dates due to the ‘unprecedented pandemic’

Pop sensation Taylor Swift recently took to social media to announce that all her upcoming Lover Fest tour dates will not be rescheduled due to the ‘unprecedented pandemic’.

Sharing her ‘disappointment’ over the cancellation of the shows, Swift posted a long note with a tweet that read as “I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

Her note stated: “I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It’s not my favourite thing in the world to have to tell you the news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule.”

Furthermore, she added, “This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

Meanwhile, the Grammy Award-winning singer had released the album ‘Lover’ in 2019 and post that she had dropped two more albums: ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ during the pandemic.