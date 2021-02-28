Taapsee celebrates one year of ‘Thappad’

Taapsee Pannu-starrer feminist drama ‘Thappad’ clocked its first anniversary on Sunday and the actor shared a collage of pictures with the film’s team to celebrate the occasion.

Taapsee took to Instagram to share her feelings about the film, which saw her playing a woman rising against domestic violence. “1 year of gratitude. One year of #Thappad Cheers to ‘Respect and Happiness’,” the actor wrote alongside the video collage.

Her director Anubhav Sinha, who co-wrote Thappad with debutante writer Mrunmayee Lagoo, thanked the audience for embracing the film.

‘Thappad,’ also starring Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah and Maya Sarao, was lauded by both, the audience and the critics, who loved the film’s nuanced, progressive take on misogyny and otherwise normalised abusive romantic relationships. Pavail Gulati, who played Taapsee’s abusive husband in a breakthrough performance, said he is happy that Thappad continues to ignite conversation around misogyny and feminism even a year after its release. “A gift that keeps on giving!! You are beautiful Anubhav Sinha. #1YearOfThappad and this movie continues to touch every soul & mind with its incredible message. Big hug to the entire team for the beautiful journey that it was,” Pavail wrote alongside a video of the film’s making.

On the occasion of Thappad’s first anniversary, Taapsee and Pavail treated the fans to a surprise, that they were reuniting for Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Dobaara. While Pavail posted a tongue-in-cheek comment for his co-star, saying, he will try and be nicer this time, Taapsee wrote, “Since this man had some unfinished business in Thappad so this is a chance to mend his mistake.”

The filming of Dobaara has begun. It reunites Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap after the 2018 romance Manmarziyaan.