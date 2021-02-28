Mahira shares why she attends Aurat March every year

Actor Mahira Khan attends Aurat March every year because she believes that it will make an impact.

“When I go to the Aurat March, I want to tell people that this is also what I believe in,” said Mahira on Mira Sethi’s talk show Hello! on Wednesday. “It doesn’t help much, but it has an impact.”

Mahira said she can explain the meaning of Aurat March to women because it gives her the time to do it. “I get those two minutes to explain mera jism meri marzi, which doesn’t mean that women want to strip off their clothes, but that it’s my choice whether you can stare at or touch me.”

Mahira is busy with her first production Baarwan Khiladi, which is a cricket-related web series.

A teaser for the series was released last week.