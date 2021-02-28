Ayesha Omar to launch her beauty line on Women’s Day

Ayesha Omar couldn’t have chosen a better date to launch her first beauty line. “[I have] been working on something very close to my heart,” Ayesha said on Wednesday. “Can’t wait to share it with you.” She has named her brand Ayesha.O.Beauty, which will be launched on March 8, Women’s Day. It is an organic line. “If you’re on a quest to embrace nature truly, you’d want to watch out for what we have in store for you,” she said. A social media page has been set up for Ayesha.O.Beauty, where the actor has been sharing promotional videos featuring herself.













